Louisiana Tech holds off Charlotte 79-73 (Jan 12, 2017)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jacobi Boykins scored 16 points, Derric Jean and DaQuan Bracey had 14 apiece and Louisiana Tech held off Charlotte 79-73 on Thursday night.

Omar Sherman added 12 points for the Bulldogs (11-6, 3-1 C-USA), who led 45-31 at the half after scoring the last 13 points and were up by 23 with 15:30 to play.

Braxton Ogbueze had 26 points and Jon Davis 15 for the 49ers (7-9, 1-4), who lost their fourth-straight.

Charlotte didn’t put together a long run to erase the deficit but Ogbueze’s 3-pointer with 1:12 to play capped an 8-0 surge to make it 72-71. Jean then had two free throws and, after a Charlotte miss, Joniah White made 1 of 2 to make it 75-71 with 30 seconds to play.

In the last 25 seconds the Bulldogs made 4 of 6 from the line.

La Tech shot 61 percent from the field to offset 16 of 30 free throws. Charlotte made 12 of 31 3-pointers and 15 of 16 free throws.