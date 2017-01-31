Louisiana-Monroe soars to first league win, beats UALR 68-52 (Jan 30, 2017)

MONROE, La. (AP) Sam McDaniel had 17 points while pulling down 11 rebounds to lead Louisiana-Monroe to its first Sun Belt Conference win this season, beating Arkansas-Little Rock 68-52 on Monday night to also stop an eight-game losing skid.

Louisiana-Monroe (7-15, 1-8) trailed 30-28 at the break but dominated the second half 40-22 to pull away for the win. Marcus Washington drilled a 3-point jumper for a 38-37 lead at the 12:04 mark and the Warhawks never trailed again.

Washington hit 5 of 8 from the floor for 13 points; Prince Cooper added 12 and Travis Munnings chipped in 11 for ULM. Nick Coppola dished out seven assists to put him over 500 for his career.

The Warhawks hit 51 percent (24-47) from the floor while limiting Little Rock to 22-of-57 (39 percent) shooting. ULM also made 10 more free throws.

Stetson Billings and Maurius Hill had 10 points apiece for UALR (12-10, 3-6).