Longwood beats High Point 60-55 on Lane’s 18-PT effort (Dec 31, 2016)
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Khris Lane scored 18 points, Isaiah Walton contributed 16 points and Longwood pulled away in the final two minutes to beat High Point 60-55 on Saturday.
Tarique Thompson tied the game at 50 after making a layup with 4:39 to go. Neither team scored for three minutes until Walton gave Longwood the lead for good with 1:41 left on a layup.
Lane made a 3 and Walton had two free throws before Anthony Lindauer’s 3 pulled High Point to 57-53 with 29 seconds to go. Miles Bowman Jr. and Lindauer each pulled High Point within three points at the free-throw line but the Panthers couldn’t get closer.
JaShaun Smith and Darrion Allen each added nine points and eight rebounds respectively for Longwood (5-8, 2-0 Big South), which led 28-23 at halftime.
Bowman finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Lindauer had 13 points for High Point (7-7, 1-1).