Long’s double-double leads Siena to 78-68 win over Rider (Jan 17, 2017)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) Lavon Long had a career-high 29 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds and Siena beat Rider 78-68 on Tuesday night in a game marred by a fight near the end of the fourth quarter .

After a foul was called on Norville Carey with 2:03 to play, a scuffle ensued culminating with a Rider’s Anthony Durham punching Siena’s Marquis Wright. The two players were ejected and technical fouls were called on Siena’s Khalil Richard and coach Jimmy Patsos. Rider coach Kevin Baggett and Stevie Jordan were also assigned technical fouls.

Wright and Javion Ogunyemi added 12 points apiece and Brett Bisping scored 11 with six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. Bisping, Long and Wright each made three 3-pointers.

Siena (8-11, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) trailed 45-40 at the break but Long had a putback and then hit a 3 before Bisping made a 3-pointer to give the Saints a three-point lead. Carey’s jumper put Rider back up by one with 15 minutes to go, but Bisping hit another 3 to spark a 17-2 run that made it 65-51 and the Broncs trailed by at least seven the rest of the way.

Thomas had 20 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan scored 11 with 11 assists for the Broncs (11-8, 4-4), who have lost three in a row.

Siena made 23 of 46 shots, including 10 of 19 (52.6 percent) from 3-point range, and 22 of 28 free throws. Rider shot 38.2 percent overall and hit 10 of 15 foul shots.