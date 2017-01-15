Long helps Mount St. Mary’s get past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-72 (Jan 14, 2017)

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) Elijah Long totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Greg Alexander made four 3s and finished with 16 points, and Mount St. Mary’s overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to beat St. Francis (PA) 78-72 on Saturday.

Miles Wilson and Mawdo Sallah each tallied 13 points for the Mountaineers (7-12, 5-1 Northeast), who recorded five players in double figures. Chris Wray had 10 points.

St. Francis led 35-20 with 4:25 left in the first half, but Mount St. Mary’s ended on a 12-1 run to trail 36-32 at halftime. The Mountaineers took the lead for good when Sallah hit a jumper and layup for a 58-54 lead with 9:37 remaining.

Jamaal King’s 3-pointer on the ensuing possession cut the lead to one, but Mount St. Mary’s used an eight-point spurt to build a cushion that St. Francis couldn’t overcome.

Keith Braxton scored 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Red Flash (6-11, 3-3). Jamaal King went 5 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 23 points.