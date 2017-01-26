Lipscomb rallies from 21 down to beat South Carolina Upstate (Jan 25, 2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Garrison Mathews had 22 points and powered Lipscomb’s late surge to overcome a 21-point deficit and beat South Carolina Upstate 84-77 on Wednesday night.

The Bisons (12-11, 4-2) closed the game on an 18-3 run, taking the lead for good at 76-74 on Mathews’ two free throws with 1:34 left. Rob Marberry added a tipin at 1:01, Mathews had a dunk for a 3-point play with 25 seconds left and Josh Williams made the second of two free throws at 14 seconds to make it 82-75.

Lipscomb trailed 56-37 early in the second half and closed the deficit to 68-63 at the end of 13-2 run.

The Spartans (14-9, 4-2) pushed the lead to 74-66 after Malik Moore’s back-to-back 3-point plays but missed 6 of 7 field-goal attempts and had three turnovers in the final five minutes.

Moore led South Carolina Upstate with 22 points.