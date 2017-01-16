Lindsey, Northwestern roll to easy win over Iowa (Jan 15, 2017)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) �� Northwestern has found much of its success this season behind strong guard play and stout defense.

Both of those elements were at their absolute peak on Sunday, as Scottie Lindsey scored 22, Bryant McIntosh had 20 and the Wildcats dominated both ends of the court in a convincing 89-54 win over Iowa.

“You close your eyes and you envision a night like tonight,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “That’s what I dreamed of. It was as loud as it’s been in (Welsh-Ryan Arena) since I’ve been here.”

Lindsey had a career-high eight rebounds while McIntosh, who was honored before the game for scoring his 1000th career point on Jan. 5 against Minnesota, shot an efficient 9 for 11 from the field and added 10 assists for his first double-double this season.

“They were both really good,” Collins said. “Quietly, they like to view themselves as an elite backcourt. I thought they were both tremendous tonight.”

The Wildcats defense also impressed. Facing a Hawkeyes team that ranked near the top of the Big Ten at 83.0 points per game, the Wildcats limited Iowa (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten) to 35.3 percent from the field, 23.5 percent from behind the arc and the team’s lowest scoring total in 14 games.

Northwestern (15-4, 4-2) is second in the Big Ten with 63.9 points allowed per game.

Peter Jok felt the brunt of that defensive effort. Entering Sunday with a Big Ten-best 22.9 points per game, Jok had just four points against the Wildcats, snapping a streak of 22 games where he scored in double figures.

“Personally, I didn’t have any energy tonight and I think they fed off that,” Jok said. “I’ve just got to toughen up and be a better leader. I didn’t think I was a very good leader tonight.”

Northwestern opened the contest with a quick 8-0 advantage and seldom wavered from there. Iowa nearly closed the gap in the first half, cutting the deficit to three, but the Wildcats quickly answered with a 14-1 run.

The Wildcats have won three straight. Their last conference victory of 20 or more points came in a 98-59 rout on Feb. 27, 2016 against Rutgers.

Tyler Cook and Ryan Kriener each had 14 points to lead Iowa.

It marks the Hawkeyes second defeat this season of 30 or more, as Iowa lost 74-41 on Nov. 25 to then-No. 6 Virginia.

Northwestern out-rebounded Iowa 39 to 24, and holds a plus-23 rebounding margin over the three-game winning streak.

“They were focused and locked down,” Cook said. “We let them do what they wanted to do and that’s why tonight went their way.”

REMEMBERING JORDAN HANKINS

Northwestern held a moment of silence prior to the game for former Wildcats women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins. Sunday marked the team’s first home game since the 19-year-old was found dead in her dorm room on Monday.

PUNCTUATING THE WIN

Northwestern sealed the game with a 20-1 second-half run, capped by a McIntosh-to-Dererk Pardon alley oop. The 35-point margin of victory is the Wildcats’ largest ever over Iowa.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes road woes continue. Failing to carry momentum from their home win over then-No. 17 Purdue on Thursday, Iowa dropped to 1-6 away from home and 0-4 in true road games Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats unselfish offense continues to play a key role in the team’s success. They entered Sunday leading the Big Ten with a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio, and boosted that number with 29 assists to 12 turnovers against the Hawkeyes.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Maryland on Thursday.

Northwestern: Travels to Ohio State on Jan. 22.