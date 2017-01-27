Lee’s 3 sends Drexel past Hofstra in OT 81-80 (Jan 26, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Rodney Williams scored 22 points, and Kurk Lee – who scored 17 – made the game-winning 3 in overtime leading Drexel past Hoftstra 81-80 Thursday night.

After Williams’ shot, Hofstra called timeout with 17 seconds remaining, but Justin Wright-Foreman missed a short shot with six seconds to play.

Wright-Foreman put Hofstra up 79-76 with a layup before Williams answered with his own layin. Wright-Foreman made 1 of 2 free throws with 41 seconds left before Williams’ game-winner.

In regulation, Wright-Foreman’s 3-point play gave Hofstra a 69-68 lead with 55 seconds left. Miles Overton then made 1 of 2 free throws for Drexel (8-13, 2-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Overton missed a 3 at the buzzer after a Hofstra (10-12, 2-7) turnover.

Williams shot 10 for 15 from the floor and Sammy Mojica added 16 points for Drexel.

Wright-Foreman led Hofstra with 30 points, Brian Bernardi had 14, Deron Powers scored 11, and Rokas Gustys finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, his eighth double-double this season. Hofstra had 47-37 rebounding edge which included 21 offensive rebounds.