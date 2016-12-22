Lee, Mangum IV lead E Michigan past NAIA Marygrove, 101-48 (Dec 22, 2016)

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Ray Lee had 25 points, Willie Mangum IV hit four 3-pointers and added 24 points and Eastern Michigan cruised to a 101-48 win over NAIA Marygrove on Thursday.

Tim Bond had 16 points and four steals, Quaran Jones scored 13 with 13 rebounds – both career highs – and Jordan Nobles had 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots, all of which at least tied his career best.

Lee made a layup and then hit a 3 to spark an 11-0 run that gave the Eagles (7-5) the lead for good, 19-10, midway through the first half. After a couple quick buckets by Marygrove, Mangum scored eight points while Lee and Bond added six apiece during a 22-4 spurt that made it 41-19.

The Eagles grabbed 60 rebounds, their most since pulling down 62 against Detroit on Dec. 11, 2010.

Elijah Ingram had 11 points for Marygrove, which shot 25 percent overall, including 3 of 24 from 3-point range.