Lawson’s career night lifts Memphis over Houston 70-67 in OT (Jan 19, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) KJ Lawson had career highs with 28 points and 16 rebounds, Dedric Lawson had 18 points and 10 boards and Memphis beat Houston 70-67 in overtime Thursday night.

Lawson made a pair of free throws 19 seconds into overtime and Memphis (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic) never trailed again. Houston shot 1 for 5 from the field, committed three turnovers and three fouls in the extra session.

Houston (13-6, 4-3) tied the game at 64 on Danrad Knowles’ layup with three seconds left in regulation. Jeremiah Martin missed a 3-point heave with two seconds left.

Martin converted a 3-point play after being fouled by Galen Robinson Jr. on a layup with 12 seconds left for a 64-62 Memphis lead. Martin finished with 10 points.

Rob Gray Jr. led Houston with 21 points, Damyean Dotson had 14, and Knowles contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars.