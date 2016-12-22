Lawson brothers lead Memphis over Incarnate Word 95-71 (Dec 21, 2016)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Dedric Lawson had 25 points and 12 rebounds, his brother K.J. added 20 points and 12 boards, and Memphis beat Incarnate Word 95-71 on Wednesday night.

Keon Clergeot added 23 points, making 6 of 7 from the field, including all four of his 3-point attempts, and hitting all seven of his free throws.

The Tigers (9-3) never trailed, led 54-34 at halftime and extended to their largest lead at 93-61 with 3:32 to play. The Cardinals (5-6) closed on a 10-2 burst, one of their strongest runs of the night.

Memphis opened by outscoring Incarnate Word 15-3 in the first 5:14. Incarnate Word closed to 23-20, but the Tigers answered with 18 straight points and led by at least 15 points from there.

Jalin Hart led the Cardinals with 18 points. Shawn Johnson and Simi Socks added 13 points each, Tyler Singleton scored 12 and Sam Burmeister 10.