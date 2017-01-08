Late run lifts South Dakota over IUPUI 85-74 (Jan 07, 2017)

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) Carlton Hurst scored a career-high 19 points, Trey Burch-Manning added 16, and South Dakota used a late rally to beat IUPUI 85-74 on Saturday to win their second straight.

Matt Mooney also scored 16 points, Triston Simpson had 12, and Trey Dickerson had 11 for the Coyotes (12-7, 3-1 Summit League), who shot 30 of 53 (56.6 percent) from the field.

Trailing 39-37 at halftime, IUPUI opened the second half with an 11-2 run in which Matt O’Leary hit a 3-pointer and the Jaguars led 48-41 with 17:54 left. Dickerson tied it at 60 with two free throws and the Coyotes led 73-70 with 3:13 left after a 10-0 run capped by Mooney’s 3-pointer and free throw.

South Dakota scored six quick points and led by seven with 1:16 left, then iced it with four free throws in the final 43 seconds.

Darell Combs led the Jaguars (7-10, 1-2) with 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting.