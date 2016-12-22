Lamar routs Arlington Baptist 126-75 behind Garth’s 14 PTs (Dec 21, 2016)

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) Nick Garth’s 14 points topped a list of nine players scoring in double figures for Lamar, which beat NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist 126-75 on Wednesday night.

In scoring 63 points in each half, Lamar’s point total is the ninth-highest total in program history.

NJee Armstrong’s free throw brought the Patriots to within 15-13 with 13:57 left before halftime. Lamar (7-5) proceeded to outscore Arlington Baptist 48-22 to put the game out of reach.

Lamar collected 17 steals while Arlington Baptist committed 24 turnovers. Zjori Bosha posted a school record with nine steals for the Cardinals.

Joey Frenchwood distributed 13 assists which tied him for fifth all-time with three other players.

Bosha, Lincoln Davis and Colton Weisbrod – who proposed to his girlfriend near center court at game’s end – each scored 13 points. Josh Nzeakor, Terrance Hubby, and Cameron McGee each scored 12 points for Lamar.

Cedric Carson led Arlington Baptist with 21 points.