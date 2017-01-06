Lafayette sprints ahead, beats Army 79-74 (Jan 05, 2017)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Matt Klinewski and Nick Lindner combined for 41 points to lead Lafayette to a 79-74 win over Army on Thursday might.

Klinewski was 9 of 16 from the floor for 21 points. Linder nailed 5 of 9 from beyond the arc for 20 points. Paulius Zalys and Hunter Janacek added 10 points apiece for the Leopards (6-8, 2-1 Patriot League).

Lafayette sprinted to a 10-0 lead but Army pulled back into contention, closing to 35-32 at the break. The Leopards led 53-48 midway through the second half. Army charged back to close to 69-66 following a Thomas Funk layup with 1:27 left. Lafayette’s Hunter Janacek answered with a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining and the Leopards held on for the win.

Army (6-9, 0-3) has lost three straight and five of its last six games.

Funk led the Black Knights with 13 points. Jordan Fox added 10 with 10 boards.