Lady Hokies Move to 12-0 on the Season, Beat Radford

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team remains undefeated with a 71-52 win over Radford.

Virginia Tech may have had Chanette Hicks leading the way with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals for the No. 23 Hokies (12-0), but it was Sidney Cook stealing the show.

Cook was cooking for the Hokies (we’re all about puns here at FG), as she picked up 17 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double this season.

Meanwhile, for Chanette Hicks, the sophomore was named the ACC player of the week on Monday for the second time this season. She has been fantastic thus far for the Hokies, with her early season success carrying over yet again on Wednesday afternoon.

Destinee Walker led Radford (7-3) with 18 points,14 in the first half and seven rebounds. The Highlanders had won seven straight before being limited to 36 points in a loss to No. 18 Kentucky last week.

Virginia Tech will take eight days off for Christmas before hosting Deleware State. That will be the team’s last non-conference game before starting their ACC slate against North Carolina on January 2nd.

The Hokies first 10 games of the conference season has them playing UNC, Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest, Duke, FSU, Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Six of the 10 teams mentioned open ACC play ranked inside the Top 25, with Notre Dame currently sitting highest currently as the number two team in the nation.

Tournament hopes currently look bright for the Hokies, but their conference schedule will push Kenny Brooks’ team to the limit in his first year at the helm. However, if they stay on the same competitive level as they have for the first 12 games, they should be right in the mix come Selection Monday.

