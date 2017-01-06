Kostur, Bryant rally to beat Mount St. Mary’s 72-71 (Jan 05, 2017)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) Bosko Kostur had a career-high 24 points, Dan Garvin scored the game-winning point with five seconds left and Bryant used a late run to get past Mount St. Mary’s 72-71 on Thursday night.

Garvin split a pair of free throws for the Bulldogs (4-11, 1-2 Northeast Conference) to end the game on a 7-2 run and Junior Robinson missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Mount (4-12, 2-1).

Mount St. Mary’s had 14 straight points to turn a 62-53 deficit at 6:24 into a 67-62 lead on Chris Wray’s jumper with 3:21 left. But Bryant tied it at 71 when Marcel Pettway made 1 of 2 free throws with 25 seconds left.

Nisre Zouzoua added 15 points and Pettway scored 13 for Bryant.

Wray and Miles Wilson scored 18 points each to lead Mount St. Mary’s. Junior Robinson added 16 points and Mawdo Sallah scored 10.