Konchar with winning score as Fort Wayne edges Omaha 80-78 (Jan 04, 2017)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Sophomore John Konchar scored a career-high 33 points including the winning bucket with a second to play as Fort Wayne rallied in the second half to edge Omaha 80-78 in a Summit League matchup on Wednesday night.

The Mastodons (12-4, 2-1) trailed 78-75 with 1:05 to play when DeAngelo Stewart hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 78 and Konchar followed with a jumper to win it with one second remaining.

Fort Wayne was down by 11 late in the first half and trailed 40-34 at the break.

It was the ninth double-double this season for Konchar, who grabbed 11 rebounds and was 13 of 15 from the field including four 3-pointers. Mo Evans added 11 points for the Mastodons, who have won five of their last six games.

Brent Calhoun had 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks for the Mavericks (7-9, 0-3), who are on a four-game skid.