Kobi Simmons leads Arizona Basketball with signature win over UCLA

In arguably the most anticipated match-up for Arizona Basketball (18-2, 7-0) this season so far, the Wildcats out-duel the Bruins (19-2, 6-2) in Los Angeles.

In Allonzo Trier’s first game back with the Arizona Basketball teams, his presence was surely felt as the Wildcats paced themselves to a resounding 96-85 win over No. 3 UCLA. Arizona is now still undefeated in the Pac-12 conference are tied for first place with Oregon (18-2, 7-0).

Effort and intensity were the mantras entering into the highly anticipated match-up of these two Pac-12 foes, and the game did not disappoint. The UCLA Den (Bruins Student Section) was out in full force, playing in front of a sellout crowd at home. The Den possessed a section behind the Arizona Basket, and a section close to the court the full length of the court opposite both teams benches.

Just before the game, the UCLA Den released their “dirt” on the Wildcats, hoping to give their students an advantage in this one. Didn’t work…

The energy was there from the tip, as the two teams came out dueling like prized fighters, exchanging buckets on seemingly every possession then entered Trier to the chants of “P.E.D’s” and “STEROIDS.”

Perhaps a bit ‘amped’ having their star guard Allonzo Trier missing the previous 19 regular season games, the Wildcats quickly began to find their groove, methodically utilizing their offense to try and slow the potent, and quick-paced UCLA offense.

The Wildcats would go on an 8-2 run to close out the half with Trier getting the fast break layup just before time expired. Arizona would go into halftime with a perhaps surprising 48-37 lead.

The Cats would start the second half with a bang, extending their lead to 14 with 55-41 Arizona advantage. Following the big jumper made by the freshman Kobi Simmons, he would be assessed a questionable technical foul that gave UCLA a bit of momentum.

It wouldn’t be an Arizona Basketball game without a bit of drama. Despite Arizona’s once 14-point lead, UCLA would cut the Wildcats’ lead down to two points, but Arizona wouldn’t get flustered.

Arizona would respond and in a huge way, hitting big shot after seemingly big shot. Freshman Lauri Markkanen would have a big dunk and foul towards the end that would help ice the game for the Wildcats.

Markkanen, of course, would out-duel UCLA’s star freshman and once Arizona commit, TJ Leaf, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Simmons would lead all Arizona scorers with 20, and Trier added a very respectable 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in his first game back, including these two authoritative points.

Kobi Simmons was awarded the post game interview. The team as a whole made 19 of 21 free throws making 50 percent of their free-throws and 45 percent of their 3-pointers. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 18-2 (7-0) on the season and finish their Southern California road trip with two emphatic wins. UCLA Fans left in droves at the one minute mark, giving up, and attempting to beat the freeway. We got the end of the game on Periscope.

Arizona will return home briefly, to take on the two Washington schools, before traveling to Oregon the following weekend.

At Zona Zealots, we’re so pumped over Arizona’s convincing win today and are certainly glad to see Trier back as well. The Wildcats not only got the big win today but got Zo back, just as the Arizona Basketball team is hitting their stride when it counts the most. Bear Down, Arizona!

