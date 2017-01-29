Kobe King, Nathan Reuvers Provide Wisconsin Badgers Glimpse of Future

Kobe King and Nathan Reuvers provided Wisconsin Badgers fans a glimpse of the future in a head-to-head matchup Saturday night in the annual Border Battle.

King, a three-star recruit from La Crosse, WI, has been exciting all season and did not disappoint in this matchup. He scored 49 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for La Crosse Central. King is one of the best players in the state of Wisconsin who committed to the Badgers back in September. He had numerous offers from the likes of Iowa State, Marquette, and UW-Green Bay just to name a few.

Although King had a monster game, it was Reuvers and his Lakeville North squad that got the last laugh. Reuvers scored 33 points, recorded eight rebounds en route to helping his team secure a 98-83 victory. A four-star recruit, Reuvers is a top player in Minnesota and had a ton of offers from schools like Clemson, Creighton, Illinois, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, and UW-Green Bay among others. He committed to Wisconsin in May of last year.

Just think, if these two put up numbers like this against each other, imagine what they will be able to do together on the same team?

Reuvers and King, along with Brad Davison, a four-star recruit from Osseo, MN, make up the 2017 recruiting class for Badgers head coach Greg Gard and company. That same class ranks second in the Big Ten and 18th overall in the country.

