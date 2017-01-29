Kobe King, Nathan Reuvers Provide Wisconsin Badgers Glimpse of Future
Kobe King and Nathan Reuvers provided Wisconsin Badgers fans a glimpse of the future in a head-to-head matchup Saturday night in the annual Border Battle.
Fans of the Wisconsin Badgers have plenty to cheer for on the court this season. They also have plenty to cheer for when it comes to the future, especially in Kobe King and Nathan Reuvers. Both Wisconsin commits provided a glimpse of what’s to come as they went head-to-head in a Border Battle showcase Saturday night.
More from Badger of Honor
- Big Ten Super Saturday Another Big Stage for Wisconsin Badgers Basketball1 d ago
- Wisconsin Badgers highlight Big Ten Super Saturday at Madison Square Garden1 d ago
- Seth Davis: Wisconsin Badgers One Sleeper That Could Win National Championship3d ago
- Wisconsin Football: Get to Know Your Badgers3d ago
- Wisconsin Football: Badgers Continue Super Bowl Streak4d ago
King, a three-star recruit from La Crosse, WI, has been exciting all season and did not disappoint in this matchup. He scored 49 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for La Crosse Central. King is one of the best players in the state of Wisconsin who committed to the Badgers back in September. He had numerous offers from the likes of Iowa State, Marquette, and UW-Green Bay just to name a few.
Although King had a monster game, it was Reuvers and his Lakeville North squad that got the last laugh. Reuvers scored 33 points, recorded eight rebounds en route to helping his team secure a 98-83 victory. A four-star recruit, Reuvers is a top player in Minnesota and had a ton of offers from schools like Clemson, Creighton, Illinois, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, and UW-Green Bay among others. He committed to Wisconsin in May of last year.
Just think, if these two put up numbers like this against each other, imagine what they will be able to do together on the same team?
Reuvers and King, along with Brad Davison, a four-star recruit from Osseo, MN, make up the 2017 recruiting class for Badgers head coach Greg Gard and company. That same class ranks second in the Big Ten and 18th overall in the country.