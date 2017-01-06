Kite, Hart lead Incarnate Word to 84-80 win over NW State (Jan 05, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Jordan Kite made four straight free throws following a technical foul to give Incarnate Word just enough cushion to hold on for an 84-80 win over Northwestern State on Thursday night.

Incarnate Word (6-8, 1-2 Southland Conference) led 69-66 when Tra’von Joseph was called for a technical with 2:41 remaining. Kite made all four attempts.

Shawn Johnson drilled a 3-point shot with 1:58 remaining and Incarnate Word made six free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Northwestern State, playing without its leading scorer, Zeek Woodley, for the third straight game, held a 38-33 halftime advantage and was up 66-61 with 5:14 left.

Woodley is out for another five to seven weeks with a broken wrist.

Jalin Hart led the Cardinals with 15 points, six assists and two steals. Kite also had 15 points and Simi Socks added 14.

Devonte Hall finished with 23 points for Northwestern State (6-7, 0-2).