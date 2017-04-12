King leaves Alabama for Middle Tennessee as grad transfer

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) Former Memphis and Alabama forward Nick King will play for Middle Tennessee next season as a graduate transfer.

Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday that King has signed with the Blue Raiders.

King, who is 6-foot-7, played only seven games for Alabama this season due to a lung infection. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in those seven games.

Middle Tennessee coach Kermit Davis says King ”is 100 percent and will be ready to go when we begin summer workouts on June 5.”

King had played two seasons at Memphis before transferring to Alabama. As a freshman, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. In his final season at Memphis, King averaged 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

—

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25