Kimble’s jumper lifts Saint Joseph’s over La Salle 73-72 (Jan 28, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Chris Clover had 21 points and Lamarr Kimble hit the go-ahead jumper with 15.8 seconds left to give Saint Joseph’s a 73-72 win over La Salle on Saturday night.

Kimble, who finished with 14 points, put the Hawks (10-10, 3-5 Atlantic 10) ahead for good with a 15-foot jumper from the right wing.

Jordan Price had a short hook shot roll off the rim in the final seconds for the Explorers (11-8, 5-3) and James Demery secured the rebound as time ran out.

Charlie Brown scored 15 points and Demery had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Joseph’s.

Price led La Salle with 21 points, Amar Stukes added 16 points and B.J. Johnson scored 14.

The Hawks led 42-33 early in the second half, but the Explorers rallied into the lead at 50-49 and stayed in control until the final 6 1/2 minutes, which had three lead changes and four ties.