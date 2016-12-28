Kentucky Basketball: Women Take on No. 15 Duke

Kentucky Basketball: Women’s travels to Cameron Indoor, which will be loud for a top-20 matchup versus the Duke Blue Devils

The No. 17 Kentucky Women’s basketball team heads to Durham, NC tomorrow to take on the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils in a top-20 matchup to round the Cats’ non-conference play before heading into the SEC schedule.

In what could be a preview of a Sweet 16-level tournament game this spring, Kentucky continues what is currently rated as the third toughest schedule in the nation when they head into Cameron Indoor Stadium, which will no doubt be rocking.

“Well, really excited for our final non-conference opportunity,” UK head coach Matthew Mitchell said in a press conference. “Duke is a fantastic team and is obviously off to a great start. They have won a lot of big games so far this year. I am really proud of our team and how they have come back from the break. We have had two really quality practices with great effort and great attitude and really good intensity. So I am excited about finalizing our preparations and trying to go over and win what would be a valuable road non-conference game to us as we head into conference play. But it is the time of year where all the games that you feel like you are going to win when you go in this time of year, those are over for us now. And every game from here out starting with Duke and going through the SEC schedule is going to be a big-time game for us. We need to just continue to practice hard and work hard for each other and good things are going to happen. We are going to try to work hard to prepare for a big victory at Duke.”

The Cats, 9-3 on the season, are coming off a 69-67 win over Washington State. Duke, meanwhile, began the season unranked, but is 11-1 after upsetting No. 3 South Carolina recently.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST; the game will be broadcast on the Watch ESPN app.

