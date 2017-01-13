Kentucky Basketball: Top Recruit Diallo Enrolls at UK

Kentucky Basketball: Hamidou Diallo, a top-rated shooting guard in the class of 2017, has enrolled at UK and will begin practice with team

Kentucky head coach John Calipari pulled off a major cue with the signing, enrollment and subsequent early practice schedule that will come for Hamidou Diallo, a top-rated shooting guard in the class of 2017.

ESPN RANKING

Consider this, Diallo, who graduated early, could have immediately began playing this semester for any school, which was no doubt part of the courting process from rival schools recruiting him. Diablo, who graduated Putnam Science Academy in May, could also just have declared for NBA Draft this spring. Instead, he chose to practice, and not play, while pledging to suit up for the Cats next season.

“I’m blessed and excited to be here at the University of Kentucky,” Diallo said in a UK Athletics Department release. “I can’t wait to hit the floor and get rolling and get better each and every day. I chose the University of Kentucky because the plan Coach Cal had for me was just phenomenal and I felt like this was the best place for me to achieve my goals. I felt like this was the best choice for me and my family.”

“What excited me was that Hamidou wanted more than anything else to train with our guys and to practice and wasn’t worried about playing games this year,” Calipari said. “It gives him an unbelievable head start on next year, and as I told him, he’s being put in a position to lead next season because he’s going to have that head start on everyone else.

Provided Diallo fits in with the current roster, the benefits should be two-fold. For this year’s squad, the talented 6-5 guard gives provides another solid opponent to practice against. For Diallo, daily battles against De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe should prepare him immensely to step into their likely void after entering the NBA Draft. It should be a complete win-win scenario for the Cats and Diallo.

“As far as what Hamidou can do, he’s a 6-5, 6-6 wing who is an unbelievable defender, athletic, has great ball skills and is a terrific finisher,” Calipari said. “He’s going to challenge Malik (Monk), De’Aaron (Fox), Isaiah (Briscoe), Mychal (Mulder) and Dominique (Hawkins) every day, which is great for our team, as well as what they’ll challenge him to do. This wasn’t expected, but I’m so happy for him that it’s played out this way where he can come in and focus on getting better and getting ready to chase his dreams.”

This article originally appeared on