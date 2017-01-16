Kentucky Basketball: Monk Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Kentucky Basketball: After leading the Cats to wins over Vandy and Auburn, Malik Monk was named SEC Freshman of the Week

Kentucky’s Malik Monk was named SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists per game in wins over Vanderbilt and Auburn last week.

Monk stepped up as the closer versus Vandy, scoring 18 points, including Kentucky’s final six points, with four coming from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds, to close out the Commodores. Against Auburn, Monk lead all scorers with 24 points, while also dishing out six assists, a huge pickup with De’Aaron Fox fouling out of the contest.

This week’s award marks the fourth of the season for the 6-2, 200-pound shooting guard from Lepanto, Arkansas. Monk was twice named SEC Freshman of the Week this season; he also earned SEC Player of the Week honors.

Monk’s honor also marks the ninth weekly award for the Cats this season, which leads the conference. Along with backcourt mate Fox, the duo has claimed the Freshman of the Week honor seven times already this season.

At 21.8 points per game, Monk leads the Cats, and the conference, in scoring; he is second in the country among freshmen.

Monk and the Wildcats return to action Tuesday when they travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM; ESPN will broadcast the game.

