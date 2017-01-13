Kentucky Basketball: Fox, Monk Named to Wooden Top 25

Kentucky Basketball: Cats Freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk have been named to the top 25 players on the on the watch list for the annual John R. Wooden Award. Kentucky stands as just one of five teams (Wisconsin, UCLA, North Carolina, Kansas) with two players on the list. Only Kentucky and UCLA have two freshman among the group.

Monk put the entire basketball world on notice when he blistered North Carolina for 47 points in a win over North Carolina. Averaging 21.7 points per game, Monk has proven to be a prolific scorer from anywhere on the court.

Fox leads the Cats in double-doubles on the season with four, currently averaging 16.3 points and 6.4 assists per game; his 2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio is first in the SEC. Fox’s all-around game took center stage against Arizona State when the freshman recorded what was then only the second triple-double in the history of the program.

Speaking of triple-doubles, sophomore Isaiah Briscoe got one of those himself this season, and seems at this point to be a curious snub on the Wooden watch list. Briscoe has been brilliant of late, serving as floor general, while also averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

If Briscoe continues to play at a high level, and the outside jumper keeps developing, Kentucky might just have three Cats in the hunt before this season is done.

