Kentucky Basketball: First Half Notes Versus Ole Miss

Kentucky Basketball: Transition layups and dunks tell the first half story as the Cats jump out to a huge 60-39 lead over Ole Miss

Layup, layup, dunk, layup, dunk, dunk, lob, dunk.

That’s kind of the way its gone so far as No. 8 Kentucky got out in transition early and often, jumping out to a 60-39 lead at the half over Ole Miss in Oxford. Kentucky is shooting a whopping 61.5-percent from the floor, going 24 of 39, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. However, most of the damage has been done in the pain.

GAME STATS

Malik Monk is again filling it up, leading all scorers with 24 points, going 9-12 from the field, including 3-4 from 3-point range, in 19 minutes of action. While Monk has the points, Isaiah Briscoe has seemingly done everything else, getting into the paint at will, leading the break, and finding the open man, most often Bam Adebayo on the lob, to help the Cats go on a run and put away Ole Miss midway through the half.

Briscoe’s stat line: 8 points, 6 rebounds and tough on-ball defense, including forcing a charge call. Briscoe also made a key hustle play, diving on the floor to get a loose ball out to a teammate, turning into fast break points and sparking the Cats.

Adebayo has 14 points, several off impressive lobs from Briscoe, cementing Kentucky’s desire to get the big man more looks since his obvious presence in the loss to Louisville.

Despite the offensive explosion, as the more athletic, faster Kentucky team has been able to run at will, there have been plenty of mental breakdowns on defense, especially early in the half. A few straight line drives, pick-and-roll breakdowns and allowing Ole Miss second chance points on offensive rebounds stand out, as Kentucky must continue to work on its flaws. As such, the Cats are getting out-rebounded 24-21, with Ole Miss grabbing nine offensive boards.

Overall, a great effort early on as the Cats open league play, on the road, in the Ole Miss’ new Pavilion, an awesome on-campus facility. Look for more Cats to get minutes in the second half, as Kentucky is rolling.

