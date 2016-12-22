Kentucky Basketball: First Half Notes, Cats versus Louisville

Kentucky Basketball: The first half was competitive, and a study in styles, as the Cats want to run, while Louisville looks to grind out a tough, defensive game.

De’Aaron Fox leads all scorers with 14 points on five of 11 shooting, including 1-3 from 3-point range and 3-5 from the free throw line, to help the Cats take a 40-39 advantage over the Cards at the half.

GAME TRACKER

Fellow freshman Malik Monk, fresh off his magnificent 47-point explosion against North Carolina, picked up two fouls early, limiting him to 10 minutes of action and six points on 2-5 shooting from the floor.

Quentin Snider leads the way for the Cards with 13 points on 6-11 shooting, including 1-4 from 3-point range. Snider and the Cardinals have caused problems for the Cats out of the high pick-and-roll, with Kentucky defenders struggling in communication on whether to play over or under the screen. At times, Cardinal guards have pulled up for outside jumpers; other times passing to big men after help comes to the screen.

Look for Kentucky to make a definitive plan for defending the pick-and-roll in the second half, either a hedge and recover scenario, where the Kentucky big man provides help, or an outright switch altogether.

Offensively, Kentucky has been outstanding in transition, and early on Louisville looked surprised at how quick the Cats could get out and run, even off a miss. However, Louisville did a better job getting back as the half wore on. But look for Kentucky to push the tempo at all opportunities.

Also, Bam Adebayo has been effective when he gets the ball in the pain. Look for Kentucky to play inside through Bam, especially if the Cards bring more zone. Finally, Monk will look to score early in the half after spending so much time watching due to foul trouble. Look for some called plays with Monk coming off screens, as the Cats will look to get Monk going – they’re going to need him.

