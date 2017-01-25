Kentucky Basketball: Cats Fall to Vols in Knoxville

Kentucky Basketball: Tennessee punched the Cats right in the mouth Tuesday night, stopping the break and dominating point in the paint

Kentucky Wildcats 80 Tennessee Volunteers 82

Tennessee was more physical, played better lockdown half court defense, while erasing Kentucky’s usual fast break dominance; in short, the Vols punched the Cats right in the mouth. And though Kentucky made a late run and had a chance, in many ways Tennessee dominated the Cats in Knoxville.

A few key numbers tell the story. GAME STATS

9 – If Kentucky is anything, it’s a transition team. The Cats have used their spectacular blend of athleticism, three explosive guards paired with big men that can run, to race past nearly every opponent this season. But on this night, the Vols committed to getting back on defense, shockingly scoring 10 points on the break to just nine from Kentucky.

42 – Tennessee absolutely dominated Kentucky in the paint, 42 to 28. Though the Vols don’t have tremendous size, they effectively utilized match-ups, and they do have strength. Time after time the Vols got the ball down low, and though defended well at times, were able to muscle through contact for points.

37 – The Vols got a whopping 37 points off the bench, to just four points, all from Derek Willis, for Kentucky. For Tennessee, Lamonte Turner put up 10 points, while Admiral Schofield scored 15, to lead the Vols off the bench, two of four subs to score. Kentucky, meanwhile, got no point out of Isaac Humphries or Dominique Hawkins in a combined 20 minutes of play.

15.4 – Kentucky doesn’t necessarily live by the 3, but 15.4-percent shooting from behind the arc isn’t getting it done. Wenyen Gabriel went 0-3, Hawkins 0-1 and Wills 0-3 for the night; meanwhile, Malik Monk hit just 3-13 from 3-point range. De’Aaron Fox, interestingly, was perfect from 3-point range, knocking down two against the Vols.

29:50 – Though there was six ties and five lead changes, the biggest stat of the night, in many ways, is 29:50, the amount of time Tennessee lead this game. And if you’re were watching, you’ll understand that the Vols controlled most of the game as well. Tennessee played inspired basketball, and kept the pace and style of play to their strengths. And in the end, the Vols picked up a signature win for their resume.

For Kentucky, hopefully tonight’s loss will serve as another lesson for this young team. After losses to UCLA and Louisville, the Cats have responded well. And the Cats had better, as a wounded Kansas team heads into Rupp Saturday when Kentucky hosts the Jayhawks, part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 PM EST; ESPN will broadcast the game.

