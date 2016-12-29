Kentucky Basketball: Cal Looking for more Trust, Discipline

Kentucky Basketball: Head coach John Calipari is looking for his players to develop more trust in one another, as well as exhibit greater discipline heading into SEC play

Camp Cal is done, the early season schedule complete, and the young Cats are, despite a couple of tough losses to high-profile opponents, off to a solid start. Heading into SEC play tonight at Ole Miss, head coach John Calipari is looking for his young team to trust one another more and exhibit more discipline, two keys to getting better.

“Yesterday I stopped them seven times (in practice),” Calipari said. “Why would a guy not do this and run to his own man? He doesn’t trust that somebody has him. So yesterday, every time a guy lacked trust in his teammate, I stopped it and said, ‘Do you understand that’s what that is, guys?’ Then, the other side of it is why would a guy not trust? Normally, he’s looking through his own glasses: ‘Can’t trust me, so I’m nor trusting anybody. I’m not focused on what I’m trying to do for the team. I’m just trying to find my man. If everybody’s playing the way that I’m playing, then I can’t trust anybody.’ It was only like four months ago that they were in Las Vegas playing three games per day and trying to guard their man. This is all new. They’re not selfish. They’re good kids. They want to get better. They want to be coached. It’s just that we’re young.”

Trust issues might seem trivial, but the consequence has been repeated defensive breakdowns, whether through the high pick-and-roll, or open 3-point shooters, or even wide open dunks at the basket. Cal’s defensive philosophy not only depends on intense on-ball pressure, but also helping off the ball. It takes all five players in unison to maintain being sound defensively.

“Just when we’re in the game, we get a lot of breakdowns and our breakdowns come from us not talking and Coach started preaching, ‘Well, maybe if you’re not talking it’s because people don’t trust you, so you feel as though you’re going to take matters into your own hands,’” Briscoe explained. “And that’s when we have our defensive lapses. So pretty much what he’s trying to say is, talk, communicate, understand one another, get to know one another. We’ve been going out to dinner and things like that to cut down those defensive lapses. There’s still mistakes. We watch it every time. Just to cut back on those would be great.”

Somewhat related to Cal’s diagnosed issues with trust are lapses in discipline, another common symptom on a team so young. Most often leading to defensive issues, where a breakdown often leads to an immediate substitution, bad shots and missed opportunities offensively are also caused by discipline problems.

Discipline has been a major point of emphasis during Camp Cal.

“A lot. And a lot of that comes from us talking and communicating with each other on the court,” Briscoe explained. “And we’ve been trying to be better at that ever since we got back. So just with more practice and us talking to each other and making one another feel comfortable on the court.”

“We heard it a ton,” added Mychal Mulder. “It depends on what you’re talking about, but it can happen in all areas. Lack of discipline on defense, you get caught standing up, being lazy, a rebound goes your way and you’re not ready, ball comes out to you and you’re not ready to shoot. Things like that. That’s something we’ve been getting better at. Just working together as a group, collectively, and trying to get better as a whole.”

As explosive and talented as this young Kentucky team is, if Camp Cal was successful in eliminating the breakdowns that have at times have slowed the Cats, then look out.

We’ll begin to find out tonight, when Kentucky squares off in Oxford, MS versus Ole Miss. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST; ESPN2 will broadcast the game.

