Kentucky Basketball: Briscoe’s Production is Cats’ X-Factor

Kentucky Basketball: Sophomore Isaiah Briscoe’s emerging all-around game, including a new long-range presence, propels the Cats

If there was one play that defined Kentucky’s 100-58 rout of Texas A&M in Rupp Arena, it came early in the first half, helping to spark a 15-0 run that would prove to be the first solid punch thrown by the Cats. It was marked by on-ball pressure defense, a steal, a hustle play, great recognition, unselfishness, and finally, a spectacular finish. There was De’Aaron Fox on the dish, and Malik Monk on the tomahawk slam. But at the heart of it all was Isaiah Briscoe, spilling across the scorer’s table, making the play.

Briscoe’s first-half steal, save and outlet pass was one in a continuing trend for the sophomore guard who has become the leader of this young Kentucky basketball team. He scores, rebounds, and dishes to teammates. He’s a vocal leader from the wing or the point. His defense inspires his teammates, and his ability to drive the lane and finish is unique. And now he’s seemingly found the range from outside, which could make Briscoe, and Kentucky, all but unstoppable.

“When he is making shots, that’s what we gameplanned to live with,” said Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy. “When he’s doing that, they can win it all. I know Coach Cal doesn’t want to hear that, but when he’s a weapon offensively like he was today, I don’t know how you defend it.

The dunk is sweet, but keep an eye on @ZayBriscoe and the effort he gives to make this play happen. Incredible. Broke a TV monitor. pic.twitter.com/oaUDv06oel — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 4, 2017

“I love him (Briscoe),” Kennedy added.” He’s one of those kids you want to have on your team because he plays on both ends of the floor.”

Briscoe was perfect behind the arc against the Aggies, knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points. That marks five in a row from 3-point range from Briscoe, dating back to the win over North Carolina. Seemingly all at once, Briscoe is confident and capable with his mid-range jumper and beyond, and head coach John Calipari knows why.

“He’s in the gym working,” Calipari explained. “He got away from it for a while, and his shooting went south. Now, he’s in there after every practice. He stays after at the shoot around. … Isaiah’s doing it on his own, trying to master his own craft, but he’s doing good.”

Briscoe’s importance to this team isn’t anything new, as he has been the floor leader, taking on the roll of Tyler Ulis last season, the lone veteran, even if only a sophomore, in a starting lineup with four sensational freshmen. As such, much of the focus this season has been on the development of Wenyen Garbriel’s rebounding, or Monk’s scoring, Bam Adebayo’s post play or Fox’s speed in transition. But Briscoe has been quietly developing his game as well.

That point was hammered home when Briscoe recorded only the third triple-double in the history of the program when he put up 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a rout of Ole Miss to open league play.

For the season, Briscoe is averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.41 assists to go with 14 steals and three blocks on the season. Field goal percentage is .520, .409 from 3-point range, with a solid .737 from the free throw line.

But what’s not expressed in stats is the motor, the intensity, and the effort that Briscoe brings nightly. His on-ball defense can be stifling, he’s diving on the floor for loose balls, and maybe more than anything, Briscoe is competing in all facets of the game. Opponents had better bring it, as Briscoe is doing it all.

“No, he’s playing well,” Calipari said. “He’s making free throws, he’s – I was going to put him back in so he could get the triple-double, and then I looked and said, ‘Can you get nine rebounds in three minutes?’”

Briscoe’s reply? “I will,” Calipari said.

At this point, it’s getting harder to doubt that he would.

