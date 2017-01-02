Kentucky Basketball: Briscoe, Monk Sweep SEC Weekly Awards

Kentucky Basketball: For the second time this season, the Cats have swept the weekly SEC Basketball Awards, following big games from Briscoe, Monk

For the second time this season, Kentucky swept the weekly SEC awards, with Isaiah Briscoe taking SEC Player of the week and teammate Malik Monk earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The two guards were both dynamic in Kentucky’s 99-point outpouring to open SEC play last week in Oxford, MS, when the Cats routed Ole Miss by 23 points. It was the most points a John Calipari-coached UK team had ever scored in a true road game.

Briscoe was especially dynamic, seemingly making every play early against Ole Miss, ultimately recording only the third triple-double in the history of the program. Briscoe scored 19 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cats.

Monk picked up his third SEC honor of the season, as the dynamic freshman lit it up for 34 points on 11 of 16 shooting from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Monk’s 34 points set a UK record for most points scored in a road game by a freshman.

This week’s awards were arguably the most fitting for what Kentucky needs out of the two guards to be successful this season. Briscoe, an on-court leader and do-everything type of player, plays excellent on-ball defense, gets into the lane regularly off the bounce and is one of the strongest guards in the country finishing at the rim.

Monk, meanwhile, has already established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the nation, turning heads everywhere after his 47-point explosion against North Carolina. Monk has proven to be Kentucky’s most consistent 3-point threat, and the explosive guard has emerged as the “go-to” guy when the Cats need a basket.

The Cats return to action Tuesday night at 9 PM EST when they host Texas A&M in Rupp Arena; ESPN will broadcast the game.

This article originally appeared on