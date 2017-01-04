Kent State beats Ball state 100-90 in MAC opener (Jan 03, 2017)

KENT, Ohio (AP) Jaylin Walker scored 21 points, Jimmy Hall added 20 with nine rebounds and five assists, and Kent State made all 31 of its free throws to beat Ball State 100-90 in Tuesday night’s Mid-American conference opener for both teams.

Kevin Zabo scored a career-high 18 points, Deon Edwin had 14, and Desmond Ridenour 13 for the Golden Flashes (9-5), who forced 26 Cardinals turnovers.

Trailing 49-46 at halftime, Sean Sellers put Ball State up 53-51 with a 3-pointer, but Zabo’s 3 put Kent State back on top. The Cardinals regained the lead 59-58 on Tahjai Teague’s layup with 13:27 to go, but Kent State went on an 11-0 run capped by Ridenour’s two free throws for a 69-59 lead.

Ridenour made five free throws in the final 56 seconds to lift Kent State to its third 100-point game of the season for the first time since 1965-66.

Ryan Weber scored 19 for the Cardinals (9-5), who saw their five-game win streak end.