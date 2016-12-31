Kennesaw State beats Division II North Georgia 89-76 (Dec 31, 2016)

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) Nick Masterson scored 19 points, Kendrick Ray had 18 to top 1,000 career points and Kennesaw State beat Division II North Georgia 89-76 on Saturday.

Masterson hit all five of his 3-point attempts, and Ray made a first-half jumper to give him 11 points and 1,001 for his career. Ray also had six rebounds and five assists.

Kennesaw State took a 67-55 lead after scoring on three straight possessions. Masterson hit a 3-pointer, Johannes Nielsen completed a 3-point play and Ray had a putback.

North Georgia went cold in the second half, only making three of its first 18 shots. The Saints missed 11 straight shots but baskets on back-to-back possessions brought North Georgia within 72-66. Kennesaw State scored the next seven to stretch its lead to 13 points, highlighted by James Scott’s steal and fast-break layup with 4:40 left.

Scott finished with 15 points for Kennesaw State (5-10), which tied a season-high with 21 assists. Aubrey Williams had 10 points and 12 rebound for his 10th double-double of the season.

Shaquan Cantrell had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Georgia, which played it as an exhibition.