Kendley helps Morgan State hold off Coppin State, 76-74 (Jan 28, 2017)

BALTIMORE (AP) Tiwian Kendley scored 30 points and Morgan State won for the sixth time in seven Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games, holding off Coppin State, 76-74 on Saturday.

Dejuan Clayton knocked down a 3-pointer with :10 left to get Coppin State within one, but Kendley hit the second of two free throws two seconds later and Josh Treadwell’s 3-point attempt with a second left missed.

A transfer from Lamar Community College, Kendley averages 22.8 points per game and scored a season-high 40 points in a double-overtime win over Manhattan.

Antonio Gillespie contributed a dozen points and the league-leading Bears (9-11, 6-1) who shot 26 of 58 from the field (44.8 percent), including 7 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Terry Harris Jr. scored 19 points to lead Coppin State (5-17, 4-3). Keith Shivers added 16 points and Clayton contributed 15. The Eagles stayed close by converting 23 of 32 from the line.