Kemrite, Liberty beat Charleston Southern 81-70 (Dec 31, 2016)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Ryan Kemrite scored seven of his 19 points in the final 4:01 to help Liberty hold off Charleston Southern for an 81-70 win on Saturday.

The Flames (7-8, 2-0 Big South) had a 7-0 run to lead 69-56 on Brock Gardner’s pair of free throws with 3:52 left. Liberty kept its lead between 11 and 15 from there.

John Dawson added 16 points, Lovell Cabbil scored 11 and Myo Baxter-Bell had 10 for Liberty. Kemrite made 4 of 9 from 3-point range and the Flames made 15 of 28 from long distance.

The Buccaneers (4-9, 0-2) never led but tied it at 28 late in the first half and had a 10-4 run to get within six with 6:13 left in the game.

Javis Howard and Christian Keeling led Charleston Southern with 14 points each. Cortez Mitchell added 12 points.