Kemrite, Dawson with 20 each lead Liberty past Gardner-Webb (Jan 19, 2017)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Ryan Kemrite and John Dawson scored 20 points each and combined to make five straight free throws in the final 36 seconds to give Liberty a 65-62 win over Gardner-Webb on Thursday night.

Dawson gave the Flames (11-9, 6-1 Big South Conference) the lead for good with a pair of free throws at 62-60. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz stole it from Gardner-Webb’s DJ Laster with 22 seconds and Kemrite made two more free throws to make it a four-point lead.

The Bulldogs (10-10, 3-4) closed it to two on Laquincy Rideau’s free throws with 12 seconds left and Dawson made the first of two to cap the scoring a second later.

Liberty remained tied in first place with Winthrop and will host the Eagles in a Big South showdown on Saturday.

Tyrell Nelson had 22 points to lead Gardner-Webb. Rideau added 12 and David Efianayi scored 11.