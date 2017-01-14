Kempton’s 23 helps Lehigh to a 68-51 win over Holy Cross (Jan 14, 2017)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Tim Kempton grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 23 points, including seven amid a momentum-changing second-half run, and Lehigh beat Holy Cross 68-51 on Saturday to win its third straight.

Austin Price scored 13, Kahron Ross had seven assists, and the Mountain Hawks made 25 of 53 field goals (47.2 percent) and 11 of 13 free throws while holding the Crusaders to 40 percent from the floor.

Trailing by one at halftime, Lehigh opened the second half with a 16-0 run in which Kempton scored seven points and Pat Andree and Price each hit 3s, and the Mountain Hawks took a 42-27 lead. Holy Cross closed to 52-43 after consecutive 3s by Malachi Alexander and Anthony Thompson, but Kempton’s layup with 1:40 left put Lehigh up 66-49 and Holy Cross got no closer.

Alexander scored 15 for Holy Cross (9-10, 3-3), which has lost two straight.