Keeling scores 33 as Charleston Southern beats Radford 70-64 (Jan 11, 2017)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Freshman Christian Keeling scored a career-high 33 points – including six of Charleston Southern’s final seven points – to help the Buccaneers past Radford 70-64 and snap a seven-game skid.

Ed Polite Jr. brought Radford to with 63-57 with a minute left before Keeling made all four of his free throws and a layup off his steal to seal it.

Charleston Southern (5-11, 1-4 Big South) led 35-30 and extended it to 52-38 with 11:13 to play on a pair of free throws by Armel Potter. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Javis Howard had 10 points.

Justin Cousin led Radford (8-9, 3-2) with 23 points and Polite had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Highlanders finished with a 42-29 rebounding advantage.

The two teams combined to shoot 8 for 33 (24.2 percent) from 3-point range.