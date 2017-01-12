Kansas State Women Own Sunflower Showdown

The Kansas State Women’s Basketball team started fast and ran to their sixth straight win over rival Kansas in Wednesday’s Sunflower Showdown 73-60.

Once again rebounding and a standout effort from players off the bench made a difference.

Breanna Lewis led the effort on the boards. The Naismith Trophy candidate had 15 points and 10 rebounds. She recorded her 17th career double-double and her fifth this season.

The Wildcats raced out to a 16-0 lead, as Lewis dominated the glass with seven offensive rebounds in the first five minutes while also tallying seven points. The ‘Cats had 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Lewis led the way for the Wildcats in the opening half, scoring nine points and setting a team season-high with eight offensive rebounds.

Kansas State opened the second half on a 12-0 run behind three consecutive layups and extended their lead to 47-30 with 4:46 to go in the third quarter.

The Wildcats had the edge on the boards for the 13th time this season, 41-31, and outscored the Jayhawks 38-20 in the paint.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 25 two separate times early in the fourth quarter and toyed with the Jayhawks the rest of the way. K-State made free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

K-State shot 42.6 percent (26-of-61) from the field.

K-State improved to 9-1 at home this season and secured the 28th win in the last 34 games over the Jayhawks including a 6-0 mark in the Jeff Mittie era.

Get the FanSided App

K-State returns to the road this weekend, as the Wildcats travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face Oklahoma State on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on