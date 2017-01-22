Kansas State Women Lose Rebound Battle, Game At Iowa State

Kansas State saw their 4-game win streak come to an end on Saturday night. The 22nd ranked Wildcats fell to Iowa State 75-69.

It is never easy to win games on the road. Ames has always been difficult for the Kansas State Women.

On Saturday, Kansas State had five players in double figures and shot 48.3% from the field. It wasn’t good enough.

Iowa State used a 15-2 run midway through the second quarter to take a 29-18 lead. They wouldn’t give it up until briefly, midway through the 4th quarter.

Shaelyn Martin helped Kansas State pull to within four at the end of the third quarter, 48-44.

The Wildcats finally re-captured the lead 58-57 with just over 5-minutes to play and seemed destined to win.

In the final minutes, Iowa State made another run and hit key free throws to get the upset.

Kansas State also lost the game on the boards 31-23. That won’t work on the road in the Big 12 or any place else.

Shaelyn Martin had a great game for Kansas State. She scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and collected five assists

Breanna Lewis and Kaylee Page scored 14 points each for the Wildcats.

Kayla Goth contributed 10 points and Kindred Wesemann carded 10 points, six assists and three steals.

The competition doesn’t get any easier for Jeff Mittie’s team.

Kansas State will host second ranked Baylor on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

