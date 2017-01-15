Kansas State Women Earn Tough Road Victory

The Kansas State Women’s Basketball team earned a tough road win on Saturday. The Wildcats fought their way to a 20-point victory over Oklahoma State.

The 63-43 win ended a four-game skid in Stillwater for the Wildcats and marked the third straight league win.

The ‘Cats (14-4, 4-2) had not won at Gallagher-Iba Arena since the 2011-12 season.

Freshman Eternati Willock led the ‘Cats and recorded her first career double-double.

The 6’ 4” freshman forward from Scarborough, Canada had career-highs of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

She has been an aggressive presence off the bench for the Wildcats over the past 4 games.

Senior center Breanna Lewis added 15 important points and four rebounds.

Coach Jeff Mittie’s Wildcats won the rebounding battle 35-33

Kansas State shot 40.7 percent (24-of-59) from the field and held Oklahoma State to a 29.5 percent (13-of-44) performance.

K-State’s defense forced 22 turnovers and capitalized with a 21-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Willock came off the bench to spark the Wildcats to a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Willock registered six points and six rebounds in the opening frame.

K-State used an 8-2 run to increase its lead to 39-21 halfway through the third quarter. The run was highlighted by an offensive rebound and putback by Willock.

With her 15 points, Lewis moved up to 11th with 1,342 points… This was her 69th career game in double figures.

Kansas State returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night to host TCU at 7 p.m.

