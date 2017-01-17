Kansas State Women Earn Jump in National Ranking

For the first time in almost five seasons, the Kansas State women are ranked among the nation’s best basketball teams. On Monday, the Wildcats took a jump in the AP top 25 poll.

The Kansas State Wildcats dominated Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater.

On Monday, the Associated Press promoted Jeff Mittie’s team from 25th to 22nd in the national rankings.

This team has worked hard. They are fun to watch and deserve the attention.

Earlier this month, Kansas State scared 20th ranked Oklahoma.

The ‘Cats out-rebounded the Sooners 45-42. They shot 41.8 percent (28-of-67) from the floor against the Sooners but fell in overtime.

On New Year’s Day, they upset then 12th ranked West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum.

The victory snapped the Mountaineers’ 13-game win streak to open the season.

West Virginia is ranked 24th in this week’s poll — behind the ‘Cats.

The only other Big 12 teams in the top 25 are Baylor ranked 2nd and Texas 12th.

Texas Tech did receive one vote.

Kansas State is using defense to help fuel their offense.

In Stillwater on Saturday, the Wildcat’s defense forced 22 turnovers and capitalized with a 21-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

In addition to the first career double-double for freshman Eternati Willock, 13 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, Breanna Lewis contributed 15 points. It was her 69th career game in double figures.

Kansas State returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night to host TCU at 7 p.m.

