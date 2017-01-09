Kansas State Wildcats Must Steal A Win at Texas Tech

The Kansas State Wildcat basketball team is off to their best start since 2009-10 season. They face another difficult test the road in Texas.

The ‘Cats had a dominant first-half performance on Saturday in a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) got an early lead and never looked back en route to the 11-point victory

Once again, the Wildcats had five players in double figures.

The win extended the Wildcats’ home court winning streak to 11 games, including 10 straight at Bramlage Coliseum.

To be successful in the Big 12 Conference, you have to win games away from home.

Some incorrectly predicted Big 12 basketball would be down this season.

With the loss of star players at Kansas, Iowa State and West Virginia, it certainly appeared the conference might have a drop in success.

It is just the opposite.

The KenPom rankings, the comprehensive system giving a true indication of how good or bad basketball teams are has 3 Big 12 teams in the top 10: West Virginia, Kansas and Baylor.

The top 30 includes Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas Tech. The Wildcats and Red Raiders are listed at 29th and 30.

The Red Raiders are next on the schedule for Bruce Weber’s Wildcats.

The Red Raiders are 12-3 with a signature win over then #7 West Virginia in Lubbock in overtime.

In that game, the Red Raiders protected their home floor for the 16th consecutive time dating back to last season and earned the program’s first Big 12 victory under Chris Beard.

Texas Tech has emerged with wins in four of its last seven games against ranked opponents, which includes three straight at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tuesday’s game is critically important for Bruce Weber’s team.

On Saturday, the Wildcats shot lights out for the entire 40 minutes, shooting 53.6 percent (15-of-28) in the first half and 55 percent (11-of-20) in the second half to finish at 54.2 percent (26-of-48) for the game, according to a media release from Kanas State Athletics.

It marked the seventh time this season that the team has connected on 50 percent or better from the field, including the fourth occasion doing in both halves. The squad has at least one half of 50 percent shooting in 13 of 15 games.

In their most recent road contest, the Wildcats scored 88 points but lost.

If the ‘Cats shoot the ball like they have been, and stay out of foul trouble, they can steal a win in Lubbock.

Remember, Kansas State owns Texas.

