Kansas State Wildcats Back in AP Top 25: Must Win at Tech

The Kansas State Wildcats are off to one of their best basketball seasons in years. Bruce Weber’s team received some love in the Associated Press Poll released on Monday.

The Wildcats are ranked 25th along with the USC Trojans.

Now polls are fun and don’t mean much in the long run. As fans, we appreciate seeing our favorite team getting some love.

The ‘Cats deserve this national attention. At 13-2 (only losses to #2 ranked Kansas in the fieldhouse and a Maryland team on a neutral court) Bruce Weber’s team is on a roll.

Last week’s controversial last second finish, after the officials missed an obvious traveling call, may have been good for the ‘Cats.

They had a dominant first-half performance on Saturday in a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State, now 2-1 in the Big 12, got an early lead and never looked back on the way to the 11-point victory.

As expected, the Big 12 has the top two teams in this coaches poll. Undefeated Baylor earned the top spot.

The only other Big 12 team mentioned, Iowa State received 7 votes. That Maryland team received 5 votes.

This isn’t the first time Bruce Weber’s team has been mentioned in the AP poll this season.

In the December 12, poll, the Wildcats received 4 votes.

Then, despite a win over Colorado State a few days later, the ‘Cats received only 1 vote in the December 19, poll.

The national polls are crazy.

Get the FanSided App

Now, the Wildcats can’t let this hurt their focus. They are shooting the ball as well as anyone in the Big 12. Tuesday’s game on the road at Texas Tech will be a war.

Forget the polls. Go win in Lubbock. Remember, Kansas State owns Texas

This article originally appeared on