Kansas State’s Wesemann Leads Wildcats to Win

The Kansas State Women’s Basketball team returned to their winning ways on Saturday. The Wildcats, led by a big day from Kindred Wesemann, came from behind to knock of Oklahoma State 74-69.

Jeff Mittie’s Wildcats needed a win badly and senior Kindred Wesemann led them with a career performance at Bramlage Coliseum.

She scored 34 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-10 from behind the arc and 10-of-10 at the free throw line.

Wesemann also outscored OSU’s Kaylee Jensen. The Wildcats held the Big 12 leading scorer and

rebounder to only 26 points.

Freshman Eternati Willock added 10 points and nine boards in her first start in league play.

Kansas State also took excellent care of the basketball on Saturday. They had a season-low six turnovers.

The win improved the Wildcats to 16-6 on the season. 6-4 in Big 12 play.

Wesemann is Kansas State’s first 30-point scorer since Breanna Lewis scored 30 points on December 21, 2015 against Western Illinois.

Her 34 points are the most by a Wildcat since Brittany Chambers set the school record for points in a game with 42 against Texas Southern on March 21, 2013.

Wesemann was two points away from tying Chambers’s school record for points in a conference game, which is 36 points at West Virginia on Feb. 26, 2013. Wesemann set the school record for most points scored in a third quarter with 15.

Kansas State will play four of its next five games on the road, as the Wildcats travel to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

