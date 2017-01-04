Kansas State’s Sunflower Showdown produced some Awesome Reactions, Got to Love the Internet

It didn’t take long for the fallout and criticism, of Kansas State’s loss to Kansas, to hit the Internet. Twitter, Facebook, and other Internet venues were riddled with mockeries and jokes of the #WalkChalk debacle.

Kansas State‘s loss to KU last night flat-out stunk. However, the Internet came to the rescue, with some help from some pretty original and thoughtful folks.

The Internet can be a rather fun, yet dangerous venture. Last night, and well into the morning today, people were still crying “Walk” or Travel” all over the place.

Every pun, GIF, or Vine made its way across the Internet. The tomfoolery even spilled over to Wikipedia.

Everyone knows Wikipedia can be, shall we say, adjusted, as new information becomes available. Well, a few people found some pretty interesting things there.

Well, I thought I would share with you some of the more humorous sightings I came across today.

Even though the loss hurt, it was nice to know that Wildcat fans weren’t the only ones to think the Cats got hosed.

The hashtag of #WalkChalk was trending for a while. And in an effort to suppress the anger and frustration, it’s nice to know we have supporters to help us put a smile on our faces after such a horrible no-call.

Accidentally wore red to work today….already reached my steps goal! #WalkChalk — Laton Dowling (@Tubbs_90) January 4, 2017

They call it "jaywalking" for a reason I believe #WalkChalk — Hannah (@Hannah_Beth527) January 4, 2017

I didn't realize Allen Fieldhouse was such a popular traveling destination. #WalkChalk — Kate (@Kay_Tay328) January 4, 2017

1 step is legal

2 steps, too

3 steps is pushing it

4 steps is a clear travel

5 steps beats K-State every time — Big 12 Refs (@Big12Refs) January 4, 2017

Did You Know: Kansas G Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is the 1st NCAA player to take 1 step for every letter in his name before making a game winner — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 4, 2017

Even the Alums were joining in the parade.

So wait. Are big 12 football officials big 12 basketball officials? How do you miss traveling on a final shot? — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) January 4, 2017

If I would've know you didn't have to dribble in basketball. I would've never gave up on my hoop dreams. — Dalvin Warmack (@Dalvin_warmack1) January 4, 2017

NEXT JERSEY TO BE HUNG IN THE ALLEN FIELD HOUSE RAFTERS pic.twitter.com/SghyVQugvO — Snyder's Windbreaker (@KSUWindbreaker) January 4, 2017

Svi just rushed more yards than KU football this season — Paige Alexander (@_pmo4) January 4, 2017

How about the national media?

Another officiating masterpiece at AFH #KSUvsKU — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) January 4, 2017

Then, there’s these gems from Wikipedia.

Then, it got real, real fast. Just ask the police departments from each jurisdiction …

This is a police dept Twitter account, not a place for jokes.If it were about jokes we'd talk about how much whining wildcats do about refs. https://t.co/XYLfUVcWdZ — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 4, 2017

@LawrenceKS_PD I’m just surprised you didn’t dispatch EMS to make sure the ref didn’t accidentally swallow his whistle. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 4, 2017

My favorites are always the Wikipedia changes. There is more mocking and jokes out there to see, but these were just some of the many that stood out to me.

Somehow, though, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gimme Three Steps or Areosmith’s Walk This Way will never hold the same meaning.

#WalkChalkJaywalk, on to OU!

