Kansas State’s Sunflower Showdown produced some Awesome Reactions, Got to Love the Internet

It didn’t take long for the fallout and criticism, of Kansas State’s loss to Kansas, to hit the Internet. Twitter, Facebook, and other Internet venues were riddled with mockeries and jokes of the #WalkChalk debacle.

Kansas State‘s loss to KU last night flat-out stunk. However, the Internet came to the rescue, with some help from some pretty original and thoughtful folks.

The Internet can be a rather fun, yet dangerous venture. Last night, and well into the morning today, people were still crying “Walk” or Travel” all over the place.

Every pun, GIF, or Vine made its way across the Internet. The tomfoolery even spilled over to Wikipedia.

Everyone knows Wikipedia can be, shall we say, adjusted, as new information becomes available. Well, a few people found some pretty interesting things there.

Well, I thought I would share with you some of the more humorous sightings I came across today.

Even though the loss hurt, it was nice to know that Wildcat fans weren’t the only ones to think the Cats got hosed.

The hashtag of #WalkChalk was trending for a while. And in an effort to suppress the anger and frustration, it’s nice to know we have supporters to help us put a smile on our faces after such a horrible no-call.

Even the Alums were joining in the parade.

How about the national media?

Then, there’s these gems from Wikipedia.

Then, it got real, real fast. Just ask the police departments from each jurisdiction …

My favorites are always the Wikipedia changes. There is more mocking and jokes out there to see, but these were just some of the many that stood out to me.

Somehow, though, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gimme Three Steps or Areosmith’s Walk This Way will never hold the same meaning.

#WalkChalkJaywalk, on to OU!

