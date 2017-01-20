Kansas State Near Top of Big 12 as Mountaineers Arrive

The Kansas State Wildcats scored a big road victory on Wednesday night in Stillwater. With the win, Bruce Weber’s team moved into 4th place in the Big 12 Standings.

The Wildcats showed the rest of the conference and themselves they have some mental toughness. After a very difficult ten days and consecutive losses, they needed a win.

The deep #Big12MBB league standings going into this weekend’s games. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y93zFVRN2I — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 20, 2017



After being picked to finish 9th in the 10-team conference, Kansas State looks good sitting at 4th place with 14 wins and 3-3 conference record.

The Wildcats gave up 88 points to the ‘Pokes but also played some good defense. The Wildcats posted double-digit steals for the sixth time this season with 11. The team scored 21 points off those turnovers, which is the sixth game time they’ve scored 20 or more points off turnovers.

The ‘Cats also showed they can score. Wednesday night’s 96 points were the ninth-most scored in a road game in school history and the most since 101 in a win at Oklahoma in overtime on March 2, 1991.

It was the most scored in a Big 12 game under head coach Bruce Weber and the second-most in his tenure after the 98 vs. Southern Utah on Nov. 14, 2014.

The Wildcats connected on 50 percent or better from the field for the ninth time this season, including the fourth time in Big 12 play, while the team shot 50 percent or better in both halves for the fifth time.

Kansas State also dished out 20 or more assists for the fifth time with 21 on 36 made field goals.

Kansas State returns home to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday afternoon to take on another former Wildcat coach – Bob Huggins – and his nationally-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers.