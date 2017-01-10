Kansas State in the Pros: Heat Guarantee Rodney McGruder Contract for 2016-17

We always love to see Kansas State alums do well in the pros. The Miami Heat have guaranteed Rodney McGruder’s contract for the rest of the 2016-17 NBA season

Former Kansas State Guard, Rodney McGruder was a fan favorite in at the Octagon of Doom as a Wildcat. Now, he’s winning the hearts of Miami Heat fans in Miami, FL.

In an article from the PalmBeachPost, by Anthony Chiang, McGruder was asked about how he felt to know his contract would become guaranteed today.

NBA teams who have players on their rosters, under non-guaranteed contracts through today, get their contract guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

McGruder’s now guaranteed contract will pay him $543, 471.

“It’s a blessing,” McGruder said. “But it wasn’t really something that I was really trying to think about or really concerned about. I just felt like just take care of the things that I can control and that’s just my energy and effort out on the court. It just means everything happens for a reason and to just stay with the process. Don’t try to control things that you have no control over because who would have thought I would start this many games coming out of training camp.”

Always the example of humility and appreciation, McGruder has not let the temptations of Miami sway his character.

McGruder has had a very promising season for the Heat playing in 35 games and making 22 starts. McGruder is becoming a more permanent fixture in the Heat rotation and he is averaging 26.1 minutes per game.

He is also shooting 37.6% from the field, 31.3% from three-point range, and 73.5% from the line. Rodney is averaging 5.7 points a game, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

