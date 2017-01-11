Kansas State Getting Big Effort From Standout Freshman

The Kansas State Women’s Basketball team is getting a huge contribution from the players on their bench this season. The ‘Cats are off to their best start in Big 12 play since the 2011-12 season.

Two primary reasons the Kansas State Wildcats are winning: Bench scoring and offensive rebounding led by 6’ 4” freshman Eternati Willock.

Kansas State will conclude its two-game home stand on Wednesday with one of the longest continuous rivalries in all of women’s college basketball, as the Wildcats host Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Jeff Mittie’s ‘Cats had five players in double figures and Willock had a career-high 13 points.

She also pulled in eight rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench, according to a media release from Kansas State Athletics.

Willock is the first Wildcat freshman to register double figures in points in consecutive games since the 2013-14 season.

The Scarborough, Canada native has been an aggressive presence off the bench for Kansas State in the last three games.

In her first three Big 12 games, Willock is averaging 11.0 points on a .500 field goal percentage. She is also pulling in 7.0 rebounds in those three games. She ranks eighth in the Big 12 in league-only games in rebounding and 12th in the Big 12 in field goal percentage.

Get the FanSided App

Willock came to Kansas State ranked as the No. 33 player in the nation by ESPN Hoopgurlz & Girlsbasketballreport.com

She was ranked as the No. 6 international prospect by Prospects Nation.

Willock, junior forward Kaylee Page, freshman forward Payton Williams along with seniors Kindred Wesemann and Breanna Lewis and the rest of this ‘Cat team will have little trouble running past the Jayhawks in Wednesday’s Sunflower Showdown.

This article originally appeared on